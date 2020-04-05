Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,981 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Snap worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,180,218 shares of company stock valued at $64,165,586 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Snap stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

