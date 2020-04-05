SnapCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $119,803.22 and approximately $3,570.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.04463462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SNPC is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.