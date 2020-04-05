Snovian.Space (SNOV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $756.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 166.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $123,906.99 and approximately $756.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.04597506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037022 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 381,885,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,609,312 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.