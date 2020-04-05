SnowGem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,518.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $253,553.68 and approximately $65,518.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006028 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,766,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,688,908 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

