Social Send Trading Up 10.4% This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Social Send has a market cap of $142,167.91 and approximately $10.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Social Send has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017221 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003711 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

