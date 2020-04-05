Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. ValuEngine lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 884.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,895. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

