SolarCoin (SLR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $275.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a market cap of $624,737.93 and $275.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00598013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007647 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,962,255 coins and its circulating supply is 57,387,150 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

