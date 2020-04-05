SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Cap of $21.12 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $21.12 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02579756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 115.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201312 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,658,721 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

