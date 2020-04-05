SONM 1-Day Volume Reaches $138,891.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, SONM has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, COSS and HitBTC. SONM has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $138,891.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.02555685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00200675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, COSS, HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.