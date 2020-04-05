SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $162,246.89 and $5,994.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Kucoin, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

