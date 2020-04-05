SounDAC Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SounDAC has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $48,402.74 and approximately $50,632.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034693 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

