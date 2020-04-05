SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153,377.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $776,619.45 and $153,377.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

