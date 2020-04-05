SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 307.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after purchasing an additional 158,656 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 552,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 96,007 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 546,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 542,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.