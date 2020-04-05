SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,830 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

