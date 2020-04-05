SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

