Spectiv (SIG) Market Cap Reaches $18,732.56

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. Spectiv has a total market cap of $18,732.56 and $389.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

