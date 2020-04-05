Spectiv Trading Up 129.2% Over Last Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 129.2% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,959.75 and $3,728.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

