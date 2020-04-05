Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 87.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.04708323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.