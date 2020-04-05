Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0824 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $2,219.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.02450190 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001126 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008065 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

