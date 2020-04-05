Spectrum (SPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,549.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $11,451.39 and approximately $7,549.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00595802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007763 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

