Sphere (SPHR) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Sphere has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $578,627.53 and approximately $70.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029847 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,804.82 or 1.00308406 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00072440 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000743 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

