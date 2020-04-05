Spiking Price Hits $0.0010 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a total market cap of $454,498.42 and $864.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.04328520 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009342 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

