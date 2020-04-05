SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $189,460.28 and $36.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $32.15 and $24.43. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00986681 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00173217 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007154 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069060 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

