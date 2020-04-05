SportyCo (SPF) One Day Volume Tops $799.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, SportyCo has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Kucoin and OKEx. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $55,705.97 and $799.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02573887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00200682 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx, Coinbe and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.