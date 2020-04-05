SportyCo (SPF) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin and Livecoin. SportyCo has a market cap of $55,277.04 and approximately $666.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.02601799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, ChaoEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.