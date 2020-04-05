SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of SPX Flow worth $26,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SPX Flow by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLOW opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX Flow Inc has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.