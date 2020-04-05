Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Square reported sales of $959.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 2.82. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

