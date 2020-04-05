StableUSD (USDS) One Day Volume Hits $306,290.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00014616 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $306,290.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.02557343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00200287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,051,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,878 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.