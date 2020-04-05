STACS (STACS) Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One STACS token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, STACS has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. STACS has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $10.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

