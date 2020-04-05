Stakenet (XSN) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $255,242.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00995332 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,277,917 coins and its circulating supply is 96,880,714 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.