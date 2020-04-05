Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 173,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

