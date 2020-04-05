Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0004

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $80,871.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.04663363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009610 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.