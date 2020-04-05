Status (SNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.98 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Status has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $44.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Liqui, Cobinhood and CoinTiger. In the last week, Status has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02597674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, Binance, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Poloniex, IDCM, OKEx, DragonEX, BigONE, Upbit, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Ovis, GOPAX, Liqui, Tidex, DEx.top, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, ABCC, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Koinex, Neraex, IDAX, Bancor Network and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

