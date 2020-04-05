Stealth Price Tops $0.0335 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Stealth has a market cap of $1.18 million and $3,589.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004085 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001130 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,304,778 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.