Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0349

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $4,287.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004049 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001107 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046699 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,298,297 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

