Steem Dollars (SBD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,717.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $41,717.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00013112 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit and GOPAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,847.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.19 or 0.03434708 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00750132 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,159,618 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

