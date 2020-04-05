Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $64.60 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Steem has a market capitalization of $64.60 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002588 BTC on major exchanges including RuDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,791.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.03436417 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00752204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,475,884 coins and its circulating supply is 367,501,790 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Upbit, Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.