SteepCoin Market Cap Reaches $37,036.12 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $37,036.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000655 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001067 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

