Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Stericycle worth $67,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Stericycle by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

