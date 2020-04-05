Stipend (SPD) Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $30,821.57 and approximately $15.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00991183 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00174684 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007119 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069120 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

