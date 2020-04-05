Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 5th (ADES, AIRYY, ALBO, AQST, EXTR, MEOH, PAYS, QUISF, SPWH, TGEN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 5th:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $0.70 target price on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

