Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,045 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Store Capital worth $73,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Tawn Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,210.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

