Storeum (STO) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 87.1% against the US dollar. Storeum has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $12,592.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000509 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005540 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002278 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

