STRAKS (STAK) Trading Up 25% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $21,264.92 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.02122230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.03470728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00597823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00789669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075198 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00484863 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

