Stratis (STRAT) Price Reaches $0.27

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00004034 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptomate. Stratis has a market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $413,494.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007197 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000515 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001106 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,747,631 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Crex24, Bittylicious, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bithumb, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

