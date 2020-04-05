Streamr DATAcoin Price Hits $0.0407 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $27.56 million and approximately $974,241.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Mercatox and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Bancor Network, IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone, BitForex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.