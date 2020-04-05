Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report $5.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.19 million and the lowest is $5.71 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $4.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $27.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $28.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $58.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a negative net margin of 227.76%.

SBBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

