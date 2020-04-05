StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Hits $0.0530 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 96.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $105,223.33 and $50.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00340113 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00415901 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006708 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Profile

StrongHands Masternode is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,987,070 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

