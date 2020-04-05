StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. StrongHands has a market cap of $262,849.63 and approximately $145.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,787,234,588 coins and its circulating supply is 16,374,040,234 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

