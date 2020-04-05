Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 88,546 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 644.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 78,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPH opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $814.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Argus lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

